Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,996 Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $29.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.29.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

