Citigroup Inc. Purchases 6,653 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HE. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.70 and a 12-month high of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $725.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.