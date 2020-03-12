Citigroup Inc. Has $2.63 Million Position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,620 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Novocure by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVCR opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -842.25 and a beta of 2.27. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 5.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.60.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Novocure’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $945,270.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.86.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

