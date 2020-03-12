Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $317,000 in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUH opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

