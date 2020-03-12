Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 868,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,897,000 after acquiring an additional 277,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after acquiring an additional 165,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

LBRDK stock opened at $112.80 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $140.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.75.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.