Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CY. Cfra raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

CY opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 229.22 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

