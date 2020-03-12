Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,585 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after purchasing an additional 511,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,983,541 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,049,000 after purchasing an additional 450,265 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $211,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,358 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350,327 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,392,000 after purchasing an additional 220,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.38. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.