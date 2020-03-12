Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $7.63 Million in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 832,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vereit by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 68,906 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vereit by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.

VER opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Vereit Inc has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

