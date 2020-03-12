Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

SAN stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander SA has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

