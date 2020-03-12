9,700 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,031,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 290,943 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,374 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after purchasing an additional 451,503 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 944,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 887,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

