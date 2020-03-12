Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,134 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,681,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $180.66 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.