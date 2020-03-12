Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $298,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,617 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $34.52 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

