KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,672 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 546,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,266,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 612,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,946,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292,613 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 3,364,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,364,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,756,080.

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

