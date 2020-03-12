Ativo Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $212.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.57 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.35.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.