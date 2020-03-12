Blair William & Co. IL Sells 101,042 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 101,042 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 55,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 71,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

