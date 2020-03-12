Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,788 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In related news, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,178.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.33. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.