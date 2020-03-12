Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Game Creek Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $640,333,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Microsoft by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,606,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $568,706,000 after buying an additional 2,035,909 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,782,433 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $438,791,000 after buying an additional 1,819,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $153.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,223.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $112.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

