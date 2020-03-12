Blue Whale Capital LLP Takes $17.36 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,000. Visa accounts for 8.7% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.28 and a 200 day moving average of $186.16. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $150.87 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

