Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Neutral”

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. Corteva has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

