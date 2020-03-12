Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.54 and last traded at $102.44, approximately 4,353,994 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,568,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.51.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.16%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,420 shares of company stock valued at $10,589,887. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $3,265,410,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after acquiring an additional 291,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,500,000 after acquiring an additional 113,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $463,695,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,784,000 after acquiring an additional 749,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

