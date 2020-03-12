Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Cut to

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVN. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.68.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.