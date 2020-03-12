Insider Selling: Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CFO Sells 3,778 Shares of Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,269,717.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HES stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hess by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Hess by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 42,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Hess by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

