RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at UBS Group

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $89.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.30% from the company’s current price.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE RPM opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. RPM International has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 696 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $52,039.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 58,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $4,307,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,743,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in RPM International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 250,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.