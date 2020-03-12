Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.87.

SFIX opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $37.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $388,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,039,561.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 558,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 394,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 2,026.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 294,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 280,721 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after buying an additional 241,532 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $5,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

