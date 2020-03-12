Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SFIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.87.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a PEG ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,039,561.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,571 shares of company stock worth $6,872,631. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

