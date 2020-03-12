S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from to in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.45.

Shares of SPGI opened at $240.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.44 and its 200-day moving average is $269.74. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

