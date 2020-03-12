Brian J. Malloy Purchases 4,000 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Stock

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $27.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRS. Benchmark began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

