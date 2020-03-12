Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 765,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,685.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ET opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 84.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter worth $4,660,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

