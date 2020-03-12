KBC Group NV Sells 17,338 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,338 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of LAMR opened at $68.25 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.21%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

