US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,519 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of US Concrete worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USCR. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 266,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete in the third quarter worth $2,535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar purchased 4,300 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,413.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook purchased 15,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,789 and have sold 750 shares valued at $29,860. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

US Concrete stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. US Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

