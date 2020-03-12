Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 130.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Koppers by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Koppers by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Koppers by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Koppers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Koppers had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 60.30%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

