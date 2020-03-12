Mackay Shields LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,135.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 652,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,525,000 after buying an additional 600,034 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,761,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,908,000 after buying an additional 280,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after buying an additional 208,886 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $108.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.94. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $186.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

