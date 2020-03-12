Bruderman Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 38,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $198.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.68. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

