Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,823.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $275.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

