Mackay Shields LLC Makes New Investment in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 261.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in United States Cellular by 46.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth about $2,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

USM opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.58.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

