Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,432 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,513 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.0% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $275.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,248.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

