Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,126 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,820.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.77 billion, a PE ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,660.98 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,992.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1,840.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

