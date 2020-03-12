US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in US Concrete by 26.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in US Concrete by 13.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. Stephens lowered shares of US Concrete from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other US Concrete news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar bought 4,300 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,413.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook bought 15,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,789 and have sold 750 shares valued at $29,860. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.29. US Concrete Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

