Mackay Shields LLC Has $310,000 Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,637 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 30,897 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.69 million, a PE ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey acquired 2,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,587.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANIP. BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

