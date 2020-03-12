Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.09% of Exterran worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Exterran by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Exterran by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exterran by 16.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Exterran by 34.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 75.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 42,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Exterran stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Exterran Corp has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 71,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $465,451.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 15,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,683.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,286.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,058,558 shares of company stock worth $6,898,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

