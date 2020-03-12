Altarock Partners LLC Invests $308.06 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,060,000. Alphabet comprises about 19.1% of Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,742,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $832.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,433.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.88. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

