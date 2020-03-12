Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Shares in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of West Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

West Bancorporation Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

