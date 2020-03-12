Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Shares in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of West Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 530,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,586,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,137,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of West Bancorporation stock opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

