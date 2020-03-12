Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 713,989 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $968.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.96.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

