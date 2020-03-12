Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 62.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APLE. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

NYSE APLE opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.86. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

