Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in LivaNova by 60.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $99.13.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

