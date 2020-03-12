Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 552 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 184.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $378.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.33.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $333.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.31. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $225.75 and a one year high of $421.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

