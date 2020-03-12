Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,663 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 78,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $57.00 to $53.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other TD Ameritrade news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTD opened at $33.32 on Thursday. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

