Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,272 Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 30,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,111 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,499,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,809 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,203,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $15,828,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Newell Brands stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 927,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $12,198,768.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,168,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

