Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $338,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

