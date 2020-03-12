Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 7,381.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,574 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.